Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.48 and last traded at $35.62. 22,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 696,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXSM. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

