Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $100.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $87.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

