Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.83.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AXNX stock traded down $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $60.08. 28,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.23. Axonics has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $79.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,845. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,439 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 3.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,235,000 after buying an additional 321,351 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

