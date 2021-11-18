Axe (AXE) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. Axe has a market cap of $188,558.27 and approximately $56,875.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.59 or 0.00510245 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

