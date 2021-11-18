AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Up 68.6% in October

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the October 14th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,631,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products stock opened at 0.04 on Thursday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.04.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.