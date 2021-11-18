AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Up 68.6% in October

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the October 14th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,631,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products stock opened at 0.04 on Thursday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.04.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

