Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $191.50.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

NASDAQ CAR opened at $274.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.21. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $2,258,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $4,453,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.