Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,409 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after buying an additional 812,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 140,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 132.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 47.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNA. TheStreet raised Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

