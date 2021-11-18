Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,002,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,262,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $236.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $237.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

