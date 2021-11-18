Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.17.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $330.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $250.24 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,601,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,821 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.