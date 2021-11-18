Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. Auckland International Airport has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

