AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. AT&T reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock remained flat at $$24.66 on Wednesday. 32,267,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,238,438. AT&T has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

