Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.200-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.20-10.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE ATKR traded up $8.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.09. 25,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,903. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

