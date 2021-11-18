Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.20-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.29. Atkore also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$10.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,903. Atkore has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

