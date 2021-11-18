ATB Capital Boosts High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Price Target to C$2.00

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of High Arctic Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

High Arctic Energy Services stock opened at C$1.70 on Monday. High Arctic Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.43. The company has a market cap of C$82.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire bought 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,116.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 251,318 shares in the company, valued at C$319,601.10.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

