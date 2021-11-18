Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The firm has a market cap of £566.67 million and a P/E ratio of 7.37. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.64 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 352.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 331.42.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

