ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Cut by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 2.5% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $31,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $876.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $811.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $752.38. The stock has a market cap of $359.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $416.87 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

