ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $497.06

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $497.06 and last traded at $496.09, with a volume of 1068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.34.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

