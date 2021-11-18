Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $122.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $106.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.40. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 70,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 29.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

