Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Asana reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASAN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yale University acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $5,002,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

ASAN stock opened at $131.60 on Monday. Asana has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

