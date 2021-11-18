Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Up 10.9%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.36 and last traded at $70.67. 11,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 566,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.32. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,750 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

