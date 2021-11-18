Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.370-$4.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.55 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.05 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.21. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $86.90 and a one year high of $128.32.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,029 shares of company stock worth $4,353,376 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

