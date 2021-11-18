Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$49.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATZ shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total value of C$288,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$747,842. Insiders have sold a total of 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145 in the last three months.

Shares of TSE ATZ traded down C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.87. 239,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 57.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.60. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$22.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.46.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

