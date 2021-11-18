Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $132.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $122.50. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 74.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $90.75 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $528.32 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $262.08 and a fifty-two week high of $536.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total value of $56,541.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,736,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

