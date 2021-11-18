Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $12,456,000.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total transaction of $12,456,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.88, for a total transaction of $12,573,120.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.50, for a total transaction of $12,732,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $11,983,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total transaction of $11,293,690.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total transaction of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total transaction of $6,515,520.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $528.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.08 and a fifty-two week high of $536.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

