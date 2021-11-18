Arion Market Cap Achieves $45,447.34 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arion has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $45,447.34 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00070785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00070777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00092969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,398.92 or 0.99688454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.58 or 0.07065100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,004,489 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

