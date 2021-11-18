Ares Protocol (ARES) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $648,701.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $648,701.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00068016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00088569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,628.91 or 1.00543136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.23 or 0.07009700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,166,140 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.