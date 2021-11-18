Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $100.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 63447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

RCUS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

