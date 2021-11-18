Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $72.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ARCT opened at $36.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,446,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

