Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LFG opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.

Several brokerages have commented on LFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Archaea Energy stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

