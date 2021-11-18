ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) vs. Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Head to Head Comparison

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ARC Resources and Allied Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 9 0 3.00 Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 79.69%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 5.96% 3.80% 1.97% Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Resources and Allied Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million 8.07 -$408.48 million $0.57 16.84 Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allied Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARC Resources.

Volatility and Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Allied Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Allied Resources

Allied Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The company involves in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and gas. Its properties located in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad, Edwards and Jackson Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

