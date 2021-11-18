Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. 1,672,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,024. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -40.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aramark stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

