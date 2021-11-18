AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $5,071,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after buying an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 425.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 45,039 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.