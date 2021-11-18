AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 9,853 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGH. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 673.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 521.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 180,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,918 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

SGH stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.02.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.