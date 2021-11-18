AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,859 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,859 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

BNFT stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

