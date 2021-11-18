AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWR. Bbva USA bought a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in American States Water by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American States Water by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.08. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,807.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,917 shares of company stock worth $1,008,288 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

