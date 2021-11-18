AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.11. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

AWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,288. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

