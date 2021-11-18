AQR Capital Management LLC Has $948,000 Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 32.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 29.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 15.1% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 94,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,082.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Macquarie started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,208,520.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.