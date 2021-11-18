AQR Capital Management LLC Has $919,000 Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,457,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $656,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total value of $89,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total value of $158,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,060 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,861. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $189.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $200.71.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

