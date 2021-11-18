AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SMART Global by 61.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 114.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $58.18 on Thursday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.02.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,918 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.