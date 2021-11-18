AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock opened at $107.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $1,805,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $237,352.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $214,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,795 shares of company stock worth $5,365,761 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

