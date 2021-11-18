AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $1,048,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,924 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $83.05 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.31 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.49.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

