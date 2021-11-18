Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.