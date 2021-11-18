Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $233.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

