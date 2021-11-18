Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion.
NYSE:APTV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.30. 32,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,054. Aptiv has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.
