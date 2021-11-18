Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion.

NYSE:APTV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.30. 32,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,054. Aptiv has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.73.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.