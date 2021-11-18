Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Buys $12,960.00 in Stock

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Robert J. Hombach bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Aptinyx Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

