Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Buys $12,960.00 in Stock

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Robert J. Hombach bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Aptinyx Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aptinyx Company Profile
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
