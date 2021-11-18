Apria (NYSE:APR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Get Apria alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Apria stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,310 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $39,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $191,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,284 shares of company stock worth $4,406,888 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Apria by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Apria by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apria (APR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.