Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $165.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.56.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

AAPL traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.49. The stock had a trading volume of 88,475,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,803,945. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

