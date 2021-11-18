Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.750-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.30 million-$359.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357 million.Appian also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.210 EPS.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -87.74 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.97. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.43.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

