Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the October 14th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APSG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 27.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 258,669 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $4,472,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $5,013,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 290.4% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 844,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 628,132 shares during the period. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 319,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

