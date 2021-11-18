Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

